Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bikaner Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Arjun Ram Meghwal of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhaira Ram of Bahujan Samaj Party, Madan Gopal Meghwal of Indian National Congress and Syopat Ram of Communist Party of India (Marxist) are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUN RAM MEGHWAL Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHAIRA RAM Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MADAN GOPAL MEGHWAL Indian National Congress 4 SHYOPAT RAM Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 GHANSHYAM MEGHWAL Ambedkarite Party of India 6 TRILOKI NARAYAN HATILA Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 7 PUNAM CHAND ALIAS PUNEET DHAL Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 ARJUN RAM Independent 9 BABULAL Independent

Bikaner constituency covers eleven assembly segments – Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh, Nokha, Anupgarh and District Sriganganagar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Arjun Ram Meghwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes. He had defeated Shankar Pannu of the Indian National Congress (INC). Meghwal had secured 584932 votes while Pannu got 276853 votes.