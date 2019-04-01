BJD declares 10 more candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) released a list of 10 candidates including one for the Lok Sabha poll and nine for the Assembly elections on Monday.

The BJD has given ticket from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency to Bhartrihari Mahtab. The party has fielded Prashant Jagdev, Arabinda Dhalli, Rajendra Kumar Sahoo, Jyotindranath Mitra, Romancha Ranjan Biswal, Nityanada Sahoo, Basanti Marandi, Rajkishore Das, and Sunanda Das from Chilika, Jaydev, Begunia, Khurda, Deogarh, Basta, Rairangpur, Morada and Bari Assembly constituencies, respectively.

On Sunday, the BJD had announced names of nine candidates for the Assembly election. Former minister Pradip Maharathy has been re-nominated from Pipili while sitting MLA Sameer Das has been retained from Nimapara. Pramoda Mallick and Surendra Sethi - both sitting MLAs - will contest from Niali and Kakatpur seats respectively.

Bhagirathi Sethi, who joined BJD two days ago after quitting BJP, has been fielded from Anandpur constituency. He will replace sitting MLA Mayadhar Jena.

Prasant Muduli will contest from Jagatsinghpur, while Raghunandan Das will enter the fray from Balikuda-Ersama.

Voting in Odisha will take place in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The voting for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats will be held simultaneously. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(with ANI inputs)