BJP a Hindi heartland party? Check Karnataka, Goa, northeast: PM Narendra Modi

Varanasi: Gone are the days when the support base of the Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted to the Hindi heartland of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the massive strides his party has taken in recent years to win the trust of people across the nation.

Addressing party workers in Varanasi, PM Modi thanked them for BJP's rousing success in Lok Sabha election 2019. He said that despite facing challenges in sevral states like West Bengal and Kerala, the BJP worker has shown steely resolve and determination. "Your hard work has helped BJP reach the far corners of the country. Some political pundits still say BJP is a Hindi heartland paty. (But) We have the most number of (parliamentary) seats in Karnataka. We are running the government in Goa, Assam, Ladakh for years. We are winning or governing everywhere. Are we still only in the Hindi heartland?" he boomed and received rapturous applause for it.

Highlighting how BJP has repeatedly proven political analysts wrong in their predictions, PM Modi said that his party stands for inclusiveness and for development and welfare. " It is chemistry and not plain arithmetic that helped us win the recent election. We believe in spreading the message of peace and harmony. Other political parties can have their doubts and may cast aspersions but I would like to take everyone together for India's progress," he said.

Scheduled to take oath on Thursday for his second term, PM Modi said that he remains committed to the grassroots and that the intersts of the common man remains his priority. "I may be the PM but for you, I am still a party worker," he told the BJP cadre. "Work and workers create wonders. Karya and karta create karishma."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.