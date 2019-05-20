BJP claims Kamal Nath government in minority, demands special Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel requesting that an assembly session be convened to discuss a 'lot of impending issues'. Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava said the time is up for the MP government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"We are sending a letter to Governor requesting an assembly session as there are a lot of issues. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The BJP is mounting pressure on the MP government after the exit polls on Sunday predicting a sweep for the BJP at the Centre and a drop in Congress numbers in Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election, the results for which will be declared on 23 May.

"The Congress will get just 2-3 seat in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP will get a majority and the Modi government will be formed. The voters made up their mind to take revenge for BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections and has voted for it in large numbers," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. He also added that the exit polls have proved that people's faith in Prime Minister Modi was intact.

Kamal Nath, however, dismissed the exit poll results exuding confidence that the votes of the Congress will increase. "The seats of the Congress will increase and people will realise the reality of the BJP's slogans and jumlas on May 23," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress had won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election in 2018 by a narrow margin. The Kamal Nath led party in the state had won 114 seats while the BJP won 109 seats. The Congress government is supported by the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Independent MLAs in the state.