CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP crosses 11 million followers on Twitter, says 'thank you'

The BJP on Sunday crossed 11 million followers on Twitter.

BJP crosses 11 million followers on Twitter, says &#039;thank you&#039;

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-powered Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday crossed 11 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Amit Malviya, who heads the IT cell of the BJP, shared the news that the party has crossed 11 million followers through a tweet this morning.

''The BJP has 11 million followers on Twitter. This is a great milestone for all of us. Thank you,'' Malviya said in the tweet.

 

Live TV

 

The BJP now has almost double the number of followers of its arch-rival Congress on Twitter.

The BJP's Twiter handle - @BJP4India – became active in October 2010. 

The Congress party, which tweets through its handle - (@INCIndia, had joined Twitter in February 2013 has just about 5.14 million followers on the platform. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is very active on Twitter and other social media platforms, has about 47.2 million followers on Twitter.

As compared to PM Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is followed by close to 9.4 million Twitter users. The Gandhi scion had joined Twitter six years later than PM Modi. 

Interestingly, PM Modi is also the third most followed politician in the world on Twitter.

PM Modi is next only to former US President Barack Obama, who has 106 million followers on  Twitter, and current US President Donald Trump with 60.2 million followers.

Former US president Obama, who is known for his excellent oratory skills, has 182,710,777 followers on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJPNarendra ModiTwitterBJP4India
