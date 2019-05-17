BJP, RSS are not 'God-Ke Lovers' but 'God-Se Lovers': Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-powered BJP and its ideological head - the RSS, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said both the organisations are not "God-Ke Lovers" but "God-Se lovers".

The Congress president took to Twitter to take a swipe at both the BJP and the RSS and tweeted, ''I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS...Are not God-Ke Lovers. They are God-Se Lovers.''

I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS... Are not God-Ke Lovers. They are God-Se Lovers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2019

The Congress president's latest Twitter attack on the ruling BJP came days after its Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur hailed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a ''patriot'', triggering a bitter controversy.

Under attack from several quarters, Thakur, who is also an accused in Malegaon blasts case, later issued an apology, saying that she respected Mahatma Gandhi and his work for the country.

As the row over Thakur's remarks escalated, BJP's MP from Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel compared Godse with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, Rajiv Gandhi killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel?" Kateel tweeted on Thursday, equating Godse, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab and Rajiv Gandhi.

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde too found himself in the news with a purported tweet justifying Godse's action. However, the minister later claimed that his account was hacked.

Attempting to control the damage done by its leaders, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the remarks by three party leaders on Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, was personal, adding that the statements have no connection with the party's stand on the matter.

He, however, also said that keeping in view the dignity and ideology of the BJP, the party has seriously considered the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that the leaders have tendered their apologies for the statements, but the party has decided to send these statements to the disciplinary committee.

The BJP chief further asserted that the disciplinary committee should seek a reply from the three leaders and give a report within 10 days to the party.