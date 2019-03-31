हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP will decide at 'right time,' says Sumitra Mahajan on candidature for Lok Sabha poll

Sumitra Mahajan, who is an eight-time MP from Indore, will turn 76 next month and hence, suspense over whether she would get the ticket this time, remains.

BJP will decide at &#039;right time,&#039; says Sumitra Mahajan on candidature for Lok Sabha poll

Indore: Lok Sabha Speaker and sitting BJP MP from Indore Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday said that the party will decide on her candidature for the Lok Sabha poll 2019 at the 'right time.' BJP recently decided to set an age limit for its candidates due to which veterans like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were sidelined. Sumitra Mahajan, who is an eight-time MP from Indore, will turn 76 next month and hence, suspense over whether she would get the ticket this time, remains.

"This (to announce a candidate) is the job of the BJP organisation. The organisation would take an appropriate decision at the right time," Mahajan, popularly known as `Tai' (elder sister in Marathi), said, news agency PTI reports. 

"Everybody is a bit anxious as the BJP candidate from Indore has not been announced. But I am attending the party's meetings every day as I am a BJP worker. I have been working for the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections and will keep on doing so," Mahajan added.  She has been winning from Indore since 1989.

Till now, the BJP has announced candidates for 18 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, but the party still has to take a call on Indore.

(With PTI inputs)

