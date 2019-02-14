हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

BJP will form strong alliance in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha election: BJP President Amit Shah

The senior BJP leader said that the BJP will stitch together a "strong alliance" in Lok Sabha before the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

BJP will form strong alliance in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha election: BJP President Amit Shah

ERODE: In a direct attack of Opposition's alliance, BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said that the so-called 'gathbandhan' lacks leaders, policies and philosophy, while the BJP-led NDA is 'strong' enough to lead the nation again.

The senior BJP leader said that the BJP will stitch together a "strong alliance" in Lok Sabha before the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

Shah made it clear that the BJP's alliance will contest from all 39 Lok Sabha seats. "I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that the BJP is going to contest the elections in a strong alliance with an ally," he said while addressing a meeting in Erode.

The BJP leader also took a dig at the proposed DMK-Congress alliance, saying the two parties are coming together only for their own benefits and are not going to do anything good for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"It is an alliance of scam and corruption. They can indulge in scam and corruption only," he said.

"There are two groupings---in one, under (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, a gathbandhan (alliance) is trying to take shape where there is no leader. The other under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the NDA which is a strong alliance ready to lead the nation, (after polls)," the BJP chief was quoted by PTI as saying.

Shah also took a potshot at DMK President M K Stalin, saying the DMK boss sometimes accepts Congress President Rahul Gandhi as leader and sometimes he refrain from doing so when there is some opposition to it. "I don't know what his priorities are," Shah quipped.

"When the UPA (was in power), in which DMK was a key partner, where the 2G scam happened, that government allotted only Rs 94,000 crore during the 13th Finance Commission to Tamil Nadu," Shah said.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags:
Amit ShahAmit Shah Tamil Nadu allianceShah Tamil Nadu alliance Lok SabhaLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

CBDT Chief Sushil Chandra appointed Election Commissioner

Must Watch

PT2M58S

5W1H: Saradha Chit Fund victims protesting against Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close