Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP wins 36.1% votes in Assam, Congress 35.3%

Guwahati: BJP has garnered 36.1 per cent vote share in Assam, its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo Peoples Front (BPF) together 10.71 per cent while Congress registered 35.3 per cent and AIUDF 8.61 per cent, EC data said.

In terms of seats the BJP has won nine of the 14 seats, Congress three, one by All India United Democratic Front and the remaining one by an Independent contestant.

AGP which put up candidates in three constituencies and BPF in one drew a blank.

(Courtesy: Election Commission)

BPF's lone contestant and Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma was defeated by Independent sitting MP Naba Kumar Sarania who retained Kokrajhar(SC) seat, the data said.

As per the Election Commission's party wise votes share, BJP contested in 10 of the 14 parliamentary constituencies and amassed 6,484,596 or 36.1 per cent of the total votes polled.

Runners-up Congress put up candidates in all the seats has bagged votes of 6,373,659 electorate making for a vote share of 35.4 per cent.

AGP's three nominees got 1480697 votes or a voteshare of 8.23 per cent, while AIUDF contested in three seats and secured 1405315 votes or 7.8 per cent and BPF 2.48 per cent vote share by securing 446774 votes, the EC data said.

Others got 7.81 per cent vote share with 1,405,315 votes and NOTA comprised 0.99 per cent with 178,853 voters opting for the option, it said.

The ruling BJP in the state retained Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Gauhati, Lakhimpur, Mangaldoi and Tezpur seats, while it wrested Autonomous District(ST) and Silchar from Congress, Karimganj from AIUDF but conceded defeat in Nowgong to the Congress.

The Congress wrested Barpeta from AIUDF, which retained Dhubri.

The BJP winners are ministers Pallab Lochan Das (Tezpur) and Topon Kumar Gogoi (Jorhat), sitting MPs Rameshwar Teli (Dibrugarh) and Pradan Baruah (Lakhimpur), first timers former Guwahati Mayor Queen Oja (Gauhati) and Dilip Saikia (Mangaldoi).

Successful Congress contestants are sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor, Abdul Khaleque from Barpeta and former minister Pradyut Bordoloi.

Sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal retained Dhubri. 

