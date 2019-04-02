हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSP

BSP announces 5 Lok Sabha candidates in Rajasthan

The Mayawati-led party has announced to contest on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 

File photo

Jaipur: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has declared five Lok Sabha candidates for Rajasthan. 

The Mayawati-led party has announced to contest on all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 

The party high command has declared five nominees and names of remaining candidates will be announced soon, BSP state president Sitaram Meghwal said Tuesday.?

The party has fielded Imran Khan from Alwar, Harish Kumar from Kota, Badri Prasad from Jhalawar-Baran, Keshulal from Udaipur and Colonel Durga Lal from Ajmer parliamentary constituencies. 

Six BSP candidates had emerged winners in the state assembly election held last year.

The party boasts of a sizeable vote bank in eastern Rajasthan because of its proximity with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. 

