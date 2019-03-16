हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSP chief Mayawati, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary discuss poll issues



BSP chief Mayawati, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary discuss poll issues

Lucknow: RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary met BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday and discussed ways to improve coordination among alliance partners ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal will contest three Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of an alliance with the SP and the BSP. "Mayawati is a senior leader and I had gone to take her blessings...Under the leadership of Mayawati-ji and Akhilesh-ji (SP chief) I am confident that this will be an effective alliance," Chaudhary told newspersons later.

Speaking on the meeting, Chaudhary said the discussion was held on ways to improve coordination between the alliance partners and the message that has to be given to the workers.

"I have full confidence that our workers will work hard for the candidates of the alliance on all the 80 seats (in the state)," he said.

RLD spokesman Anil Dubey, who accompanied Jayant Chaudhary said both the leaders discussed the coming elections especially the poll preparation and campaign in the western region on the state.

Besides Mayawati, BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra was also present during the meeting, Dubey said. 

