Can't forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for Godse deshbhakt remark, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will never forgive BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling his assassin Nathuram Godse a true patriot.

Modi told a TV channel during his last rally ahead of the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls, and further added that her comments were detrimental to society.

"The remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society," he said. "She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully," he added.

Earlier on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah said remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin by three BJP leaders Thakur, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde and Karnataka MP Nalin Kumar Kateel were not in line with the party's ideology.

Shah had said the party's disciplinary committee has sought an explanation from them in 10 days.

During a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Agar town, Thakur had said, Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hai, aur rahenge unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election).

She was responding to a comment made by actor-turned-politician Kaman Haasan, who said Godse was the first Hindu terrorist in independent India.

The Malegaon blast accused later apologised for her statement.