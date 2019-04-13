Case filed against Smriti Irani for submitting 'wrong' information in election affidavit

LUCKNOW: A case was filed against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday for allegedly submitting wrong information in her election affidavit.

The case was filed by Tauheed Siddiqui, chairman of the city`s Congress Minority Cell.

"Smriti Irani had submitted her nomination affidavit for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections to the Election Commission, stating that she had completed her degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi in 1994 but now in her affidavit for 2019 Lok Sabha election, it is mentioned that she has not completed her degree," Siddiqui said in his complaint.

Accusing the Union Minister of lying to the Election Commission, Siddiqui said, "She has lied to the EC and has also submitted the affidavit of her lie which seems to be a complete forgery and is an act of betrayal."

Siddiqui demanded a proper investigation and "suitable" action against Smriti Irani.

"I want to bring to your kind notice that I am filing an FIR against Smriti Zubin Irani and I request you to do proper investigation against her and take suitable actions," he demanded.

Union Minister Irani on Thursday filed her nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of around one lakh votes.