Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency was formed in 1952.
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sanjay Singh Chauhan of Samajwadi Party and Arjun Pandey of Atulya Bharat Party are some of the top candidates contesting the general elections 2019 from Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|Sanjay Singh Chauhan
|Samajwadi Party
|3
|Arjun Pandey
|Atulya Bharat Party
|4
|Krishna Pratap Singh
|Samagra Utthan Party
|5
|Jangbahadur
|Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party
|6
|Byasmuni
|Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
|7
|Mahendra Pratap Singh
|Al-Hind Party
|8
|Mahender Yadav
|Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party
|9
|Rajesh Vishwakarma
|Moulik Adhikar Party
|10
|Ramgovind
|Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
|11
|Shivkanya Kushwaha
|Jan Adhikar Party
|12
|Shivratri
|Prithviraj Janshakti Party
|13
|Liyakat Ali
|Independent
It consists of five Vidhan Sabha segments one of which is for the SC category.
The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting is on May 23.
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey of the BJP was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Pandey bagged 414135 votes and defeated Anil Kumar Maurya of BSP in the 2014 polls.