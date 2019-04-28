Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency is one of 80 parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Chandauli Lok Sabha Constituency was formed in 1952.

It consists of five Vidhan Sabha segments one of which is for the SC category.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

In Uttar Pradesh, the polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies on May 19.

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey of the BJP was elected from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Pandey bagged 414135 votes and defeated Anil Kumar Maurya of BSP in the 2014 polls.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP has renominated its sitting MP Mahendra Nath Pandey from the Chandauli SC seat, while the INC has fielded Shiv Kanya Kushwah.

The stakes are high for the BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the state, as the party had won 72 out of the total 80 seats here. In view of the newly formed SP-BSP alliance, BJP-led NDA faces a tough challenge in retaining all those seats it won in the 2014 polls.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.