Chandni Chowk is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Delhi is being held in a single phase. Voting in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr Harsh Vardhan had won the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,36,320 votes. Dr Harsh Vardhan had bagged 4,37,938 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Ashutosh who bagged the second spot with 3,01,618 votes. Congress leader Kapil Sibal was pushed to the third spot with 1,76,206 votes.

In the 2009 election, Congress leader Kapil Sibal had bagged the seat for the second time in a row by bagging 1,27,395 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani who secured 47,978 votes.

Live TV

In the 2014 election in Chandni Chowk, 76.15 per cent or 9,82,275 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 25 contestants who were in the fray, 22 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded sitting MP Dr Harsh Vardhan from the seat while Congress has given ticket to its former MP Jai Prakash Agarwal and Pankaj Gupta is contesting on Aam Aadmi Party's ticket.

Other candidates in the fray include Virender Pratap Singh from Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), Ashok Kumar from Republican Party of India, Gulzar Ahmad from Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Inder Sen from Rashtriya Samrasta Party and Nazim Hussain from Revolutionary Socialist Party.