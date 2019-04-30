close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Chandni Chowk is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Jai Prakash Agarwal of Indian National Congress, Pankaj Kumar Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party, Shahid Ali of Bahujan Samaj Party and Harsh Vardhan of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 JAI PRAKASH AGARWAL Indian National Congress
2 PANKAJ KUMAR GUPTA Aam Aadmi Party
3 SHAHID ALI Bahujan Samaj Party
4 HARSH VARDHAN Bharatiya Janata Party
5 ANIL KUMAR Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
6 ASHOK KUMAR Republican Party of India (A)
7 INDER SEN Rashtriya Samrasta Party
8 MOHD. IRFAN JAVED QURESHI Ekta Samaj Party
9 KAMAL KISHOR Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
10 DEEPTI CHOPRA Prism
11 DHEER SINGH Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
12 RAVINDRA Kanshiram Bahujan Dal
13 RICHA KATIYAR KANAUJIA Right to Recall Party
14 VISHAL KHANNA Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal
15 VIRENDER PRATAP SINGH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
16 SHARESTHA ARORA Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
17 SATDEV JAIN Proutist Bloc, India
18 SAMEER MIRZA Bharat Prabhat Party
19 SUMAN DEVI Bharat Lok Sewak Party
20 SOHAN LAL SHARMA Rashtra Nirman Party
21 SAURABH RANJAN Pyramid Party of India
22 JUGAL KISHOR Independent
23 PANKAJ GUPTA Independent
24 FARHADEEBA Independent
25 MUNNA LAL Independent
26 RAVI KUMAR Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr Harsh Vardhan had won the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,36,320 votes.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had bagged 4,37,938 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Ashutosh who bagged the second spot with 3,01,618 votes. Congress leader Kapil Sibal was pushed to the third spot with 1,76,206 votes.

