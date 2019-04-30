Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Chandni Chowk is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Jai Prakash Agarwal of Indian National Congress, Pankaj Kumar Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party, Shahid Ali of Bahujan Samaj Party and Harsh Vardhan of Bharatiya Janata Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Live TV

After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JAI PRAKASH AGARWAL Indian National Congress 2 PANKAJ KUMAR GUPTA Aam Aadmi Party 3 SHAHID ALI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 HARSH VARDHAN Bharatiya Janata Party 5 ANIL KUMAR Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 6 ASHOK KUMAR Republican Party of India (A) 7 INDER SEN Rashtriya Samrasta Party 8 MOHD. IRFAN JAVED QURESHI Ekta Samaj Party 9 KAMAL KISHOR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 DEEPTI CHOPRA Prism 11 DHEER SINGH Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 12 RAVINDRA Kanshiram Bahujan Dal 13 RICHA KATIYAR KANAUJIA Right to Recall Party 14 VISHAL KHANNA Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 15 VIRENDER PRATAP SINGH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 16 SHARESTHA ARORA Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party 17 SATDEV JAIN Proutist Bloc, India 18 SAMEER MIRZA Bharat Prabhat Party 19 SUMAN DEVI Bharat Lok Sewak Party 20 SOHAN LAL SHARMA Rashtra Nirman Party 21 SAURABH RANJAN Pyramid Party of India 22 JUGAL KISHOR Independent 23 PANKAJ GUPTA Independent 24 FARHADEEBA Independent 25 MUNNA LAL Independent 26 RAVI KUMAR Independent

Also read: Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr Harsh Vardhan had won the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,36,320 votes.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had bagged 4,37,938 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Ashutosh who bagged the second spot with 3,01,618 votes. Congress leader Kapil Sibal was pushed to the third spot with 1,76,206 votes.