Lok Sabha election 2019

Chandrababu Naidu alleges Russians hack EVMs for 'some crores'

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called it 'very dangerous'. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hit yet again questioned the credibility of the EVMs. He claimed that there are rumours that people from Russia who are active and alleged that they hack EVMs. "I can't confirm but it is said that they promise to ensure win if they are paid crores. EVM can be hacked easily by using many methods. 18 countries are using EVMs in the world," he said.

Full coverage: Lok Sabha election 2019

He demanded that the Election Commission should check all VVPAT rolls after the election. "We will file a petition in SC," he said. "We want to save democracy and will educate people about EVMs. We have got complaints regarding faulty EVMs from Goa, UP and Kerala," he alleged.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government, he called it 'very dangerous'. "The economy failed under Modi government regime. The media is controlled by this government. If any opposition political leaders raise their voices, cases against them are filed by the Enforcement Directorate, and Central Bureau of Investigation," he claimed. 

Naidu had earlier claimed that the NDA will not form the next government at the Centre as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the main constituent of the alliance, will not win more than 150 seats in the ongoing general election.

Naidu also exuded confidence that the TDP would "win 1000 per cent" in the Andhra Pradesh polls. Naidu, however, denied taking a guess on the number of seats the Telegu Desam Party might win.

