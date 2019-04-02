हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments – Rajura, , Chandrapur, Ballarpur, Warora, Wani and Arni. While Chandrapur is reserved for SC, Arni is reserved for ST.

Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, spread over Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

SR number Candidates Name Party
1 Madavi Dashrath Pandurang Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
2 Adv. Rajendra Shriramji Mahadole Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
3 Milind Pralhad Dahiwale Independent
4 Ad. Bhupendra Waman Raipure Independent
5 Nitesh Anandrao Dongre Ambedkarite Party of India
6 Arvind Nanaji Raut Independent
7 Namdo Keshao Kinake Independent
8 Madhukar Vitthal Nistane Proutist Bloc, India
10 Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar Indian National Congress
11 Ahir Hansraj Gangaram Bharatiya Janata Party
12 Dr. Gautam Ganpat Nagrale Bahujan Mukti Party
13 Kasarlawar Vidyasagar Independent
14 Rajendra Krishnarao Hajare Independent
15 Sushil Segoji Wasnik Bahujan Samaj Party
16 Ramesh Marotrao Kadukar Independent
17 Shedmake Namdeo Manikrao Gondvana Gantantra Party
18 Shailesh Bhaurao Jumde Independent
19 Abhijeet Raju Bellalwar Independent
20 Ashokrao Ghodmare Independent
21 Abhinandan Mahadevrao Bhendale Independent
22 Damodar Shriram Mathane Bharateeya Manavadhikar party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of almost 2.36 lakh votes for the second consecutive time. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale.

Ahir, is currently MoS Home Affairs. In the year 2009, Ahir had managed to secure his winning position by getting 32 thousand votes against INC's Naresh Kumar Puglia.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencyChandrapur Lok Sabha constituencyChandrapur Lok Sabha constituency candidates list
