Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency covers six assembly segments – Rajura, , Chandrapur, Ballarpur, Warora, Wani and Arni. While Chandrapur is reserved for SC, Arni is reserved for ST.
Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, spread over Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:
|SR number
|Candidates Name
|Party
|1
|Madavi Dashrath Pandurang
|Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
|2
|Adv. Rajendra Shriramji Mahadole
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|3
|Milind Pralhad Dahiwale
|Independent
|4
|Ad. Bhupendra Waman Raipure
|Independent
|5
|Nitesh Anandrao Dongre
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|Arvind Nanaji Raut
|Independent
|7
|Namdo Keshao Kinake
|Independent
|8
|Madhukar Vitthal Nistane
|Proutist Bloc, India
|9
|10
|Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar
|Indian National Congress
|11
|Ahir Hansraj Gangaram
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|12
|Dr. Gautam Ganpat Nagrale
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|13
|Kasarlawar Vidyasagar
|Independent
|14
|Rajendra Krishnarao Hajare
|Independent
|15
|Sushil Segoji Wasnik
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|16
|Ramesh Marotrao Kadukar
|Independent
|17
|Shedmake Namdeo Manikrao
|Gondvana Gantantra Party
|18
|Shailesh Bhaurao Jumde
|Independent
|19
|Abhijeet Raju Bellalwar
|Independent
|20
|Ashokrao Ghodmare
|Independent
|21
|Abhinandan Mahadevrao Bhendale
|Independent
|22
|Damodar Shriram Mathane
|Bharateeya Manavadhikar party
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of almost 2.36 lakh votes for the second consecutive time. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale.
Ahir, is currently MoS Home Affairs. In the year 2009, Ahir had managed to secure his winning position by getting 32 thousand votes against INC's Naresh Kumar Puglia.