Chemistry defeated arithmetic: PM Modi attacks SP-BSP alliance in UP

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Kashi on Monday took a dig at the performance of SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and said that this time chemistry has defeated arithmetic.

This was PM Modi's first visit to Kashi, his parliamentary constituency, after the thumping victory in election.

After landing here, he first offered prayers the Kashi Vishwanath temple and then addressed BJP workers at a thanksgiving function, where he said, "Elections are all about arithmetic but there is chemistry that goes beyond arithmetic. This time chemistry has defeated arithmetic."

"We believe in spreading the message of peace and harmony. Other political parties can have their doubts and may cast aspersions but I would like to take everyone together for India's progress," he added.

In the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP swept 62 seats while its ally Apna Dal won 2. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance, despite its high expectations, put up a dismal show. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party won five, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party won 10.

"Uttar Pradesh has elected us in 2014, 2017 and in 2019 and deserves to be lauded for this hat trick which is not a small feat," PM Modi said in Kashi while thanking BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their contribution in ensuring the BJP's success in elections.

"Some people say that politics is all about perception but we do not create perceptions. For us, transparency and hard work scores above everything else," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also thanked local officials, media persons and even his electoral rivals.

"I thank the workers for not making the election a war and the rival candidates for maintaining the dignity of Kashi. Elections were a festival of democracy that was celebrated by all," he said.