Lok Sabha election 2019

Chevella Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency

Chevella Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Chevella is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23. 

The constituency was created after the delimitation exercise in 2008 and has faced two elections since, in 2009 and 2014. Chevella parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Tandur, Parigi, Vikarabad, Chevella, Maheshwaram, Rajendra Nagar, and Serilingampally. Of these seven, Chevella and Vikarabad seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. 

The voter base comprises of those belonging to the IT corridor, Cyberabad as well as backward areas like Tandur and Vikarabad.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency:-

 

1 Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Indian National Congress
2 Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy Telangana Rashtra Samithi
3 Baswaiah Madiga Prajaa Swaraaj Party
4 B. Janardhan Reddy Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Vijay Aarya Bahujan Samaj Party
6 Giri Kummari Pyramid Party of India
7 Korra Pandu Naik Bahujan Mukti Party
8 Gurram Papi Reddy Ambedkar National Congress
9 Chepuri Raju Dalita Bahujana Party
10 Nalla Prem Kumar Prem Janata Dal
11 Palamakula Madhu India Praja Bandhu Party
12 Bennala Julee National Women's Party
13 Ragam Sathesh Yadav All India Forward Bloc
14 Ija Venkatesh Goud Social Justice Party of India
15 Vanam Sudhakar Marxist Communist Party of India (United)
16 A.A. Sabri Independent
17 Anusha Keshavabhatla Independent
18 Yedla Suresh Independent
19 Jaidupally Yadaiah Independent
20 T. Durga Prasad Independent
21 P. Purushotham Independent
22 G. Ravi Kumar Yadav Independent
23 Sanem Raju Goud Independent
Telangana Lok Sabha constituencies: All You Need To Know 

In the 2014 election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy won the seat by a margin of 73,023 votes. While Konda Vishweshwar Reddy bagged 4,35,077 votes, his nearest rival from Congress Patlolla Kartik Reddy secured 3,62,054 votes. In November 2018, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned from Telangana Rashtra Samithi and joined the Congress.

Earlier in 2009, the seat was won by former union minister and Congress candidate S Jaipal Reddy. He registered a narrow win by securing 4,20,807 votes as against Telugu Desam Party's AP Jithender Reddy who won 4,02,275 votes. 

In Chevella, 60.51 percent or 1322312 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, 12 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Konda Vishweshwar Reddy against Telangana Rashtra Samithi's G Ranjith Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party's B. Janardhan Reddy.

