Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Chittoor is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Located in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, this constituency has been an absolute fortress for TDP since the mid-1990s.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 CHEEMALA. RANGAPPA Indian National Congress 2 NARAMALLI SIVA PRASAD Telugu Desam 3 JAYARAM DUGGANI Bharatiya Janata Party 4 C. PUNYAMURTHY Bahujan Samaj Party 5 N. REDDEPPA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 6 PALLIPATTU. ABHINAV VISHNU Mundadugu Praja Party 7 P. RAMACHANDRAN Independent 8 A. HEMANTH Independent

This year, YSRCP and even Congress are betting big to dismantle and dislodge TDP from its fortress. Political analysts feel that YSRCP has its best chance to secure a win here and if it does indeed happen, it would come as a massive blow for TDP. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.