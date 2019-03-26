Chowkidar pure hai: Rajnath Singh makes spirited case for PM Narendra Modi at Vijay Sankalp rally

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner and Union Minister Rajnath Singh launched into poetic verses to woo voters at a political rally in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Chowkidar chorr nahi, Chowkidar pure hai. Chowkidar ka dobara PM banana sure hai, desh ki samasyaon ka woh hi cure hai. (Watchman is not a thief, watchman is pure. Watchman's second term as PM is sure, he's the cure for country's problem,)” said Singh.

The Union Home Minister was addressing a rally in Delhi's northeast parliamentary constituency as part of the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rallies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to address the Jan Sabha in New Delhi Parliamentary Constituency later on Tuesday.

Singh, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Nirmala Sitharaman and Yogi Adityanath were announced as BJP's star campaigners.

Rajnath contested from Lucknow in 2014 and won by a huge margin against Congress` Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who in October 2016 crossed over to the BJP. With less than 20 days to go for the Lok Sabha elections, Rajnath is likely to address a series of campaigns across UP and other parts of the country.