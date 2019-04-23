Churu Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Churu Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Balwan Poonia of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rafique Mandelia of Indian National Congress, Rahul Kaswan of Bharatiya Janata Party and Hari Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Churu Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Churu Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BALWAN POONIA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 RAFIQUE MANDELIA Indian National Congress 3 RAHUL KASWAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 HARI SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 5 GOMATI DHARAMPAL KATARIA Bharat Rakshak Party (Democratic) 6 SATYAPAL BAUDDH Ambedkarite Party of India 7 ASLAM Independent 8 KUMBHA RAM MEENA Independent 9 DARARAM NAYAK Independent 10 BISHANARAM Independent 11 SHEELA SHEKHAWAT Independent 12 SUKHADEV MEGHWAL Independent

Churu constituency covers eight assembly segments – Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh, Nohar and Bhadra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Kaswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.94 lakh votes. He had defeated Abhinesh Maharshi of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Kaswan had secured 595756 votes while Maharshi got 301017 votes.