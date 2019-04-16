Civility rare in Indian politics, says injured Shashi Tharoor after Nirmala Sitharaman visits him in hospital

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday visited Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was admitted in a hospital on Monday after sustaining head injury while performing ‘thulabharam‘ ritual at a temple.

“Touched by the gesture of Nirmala Sitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics – great to see her practice it by example!,” Tharoor tweeted.

Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics - great to see her practice it by example! pic.twitter.com/XqbLf1iCR5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 16, 2019

Tharoor got injured when the hook of a weighing scale snapped and its iron panel hit him in the head. He was rushed to the government general hospital for first aid and from there he was taken to the Trivandrum Medical College for detailed examination.

Tharoor, 63, got eight stitches in his head and has also suffered a minor leg injury. Shortly after receiving treatment, Tharoor posted a tweet saying that a heavy iron hook fell on his head but he is out of danger.

"A heavy iron hook fell on my head when a temple Thulabharam scale gave way. Lots of blood but no apparent other damage. Thank God it didn’t hurt anyone around me — could have caused a very serious injury," said the Congress leader.

Tharoor also thanked his LDF rival C Divakaran who called him on Tuesday morning to know about his health condition. "Very gracious of my LDF rival C.Divakaran to call this morning to express concern about my well-being. Said he had spoken to the Hospital Superintendent to assure himself I would be ok. “Don’t be demoralised”, he added. I’m not: I’m more determined than ever to see this through," tweeted Tharoor.

Very gracious of my LDF rival C.Divakaran to call this morning to express concern about my well-being. Said he had spoken to the Hospital Superintendent to assure himself I would be ok. “Don’t be demoralised”, he added. I’m not: I’m more determined than ever to see this through! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 16, 2019

Thulabharam is an ancient Hindu ritual in which a person is weighed against a commodity like gold, grain, fruits or other objects, and then the equivalent weight of that commodity is offered as donation by the person or his/her family members.