  542/542 TARGET 272
  BJP+

    354

  CONG+

    90

  OTH

    98

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Coalition can't succeed without alliance 'dharma': Bihar Congress leader

Patna: In a veiled attack against its alliance partners in Bihar, senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh on Friday said that if the coalition partners could have scored at least some seats if they had followed the "gathbandhan dharma".

"It is very unfortunate that we could not win a single seat. I have been associated with Congress for a long time. We have seen 1977 and 1979. I have also seen Indira ji getting the full majority. I have seen ups and downs very closely," he told ANI a day after Congress-led alliance was wiped out in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I`m upset that there was a delay in seat sharing and process of the alliance. It was not right. Unless `dharma` of the alliance is followed wholeheartedly, it will not be successful. Look at how Modi ji and Nitish ji stitched coalition and won 39 seats out of 40 which we could not imagine," Singh said.

Live TV

The BJP-JD (U)-LJP alliance won 39 out of the 40 seats in the state, while the Congress got only one seat of Kisanganj where the party had fielded Dr Mohammad Jawed.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) drew a blank in the state for the first time in two decades.
 

