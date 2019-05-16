Complaint filed against Computer Baba for violating Model Code of Conduct

Bhopal: A complaint has been filed by a district election commission officer in Bhopal against self-styled godman Computer Baba and his advocate Chandrashekhar Raikwar for violating model of conduct.

Computer Baba, originally Namdas Tyagi, had organised a three-day camp in Bhopal, where he performed 'Hatyog' for senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. At the camp, Digvijaya was seen performing the yagna with his wife.

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performs 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba, at the venue where he is camping along with thousands of sadhus to undertake Hat Yog. pic.twitter.com/8LfhAedzaW — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

Later, on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) complaint, the Election Commission issued a notice to him. Bhopal District Collector Sudam Pandharinath Khade also ordered an inquiry to investigate if permission was granted to Tyagi to organise the camp and he also sought a probe on the cost of the event as well as the role of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in it.

In his reply, Computer Baba said that he did not invite Digvijaya to the camp and added that the money used in organising it was collected from donations or charity.

Computer Baba is a former BJP member. He had rebelled against the party after being denied a ticket to contest election held in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 12. Digvijaya is contesting against BJP`s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.