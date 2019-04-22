Congress fields Yogesh Shukla from Prayagraj, Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar

NEW DELHI: The Congress central leadership on Monday announced three more candidates for contesting 2019 Lok Sabha election from Prayagraj, Domariyaganj and Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh

According to the fresh list of candidates announced by the party, Yogesh Shukla has been fielded from Prayagraj, Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav (in place of Parvez Khan) from Sant Kabir Nagar.

The names of the candidates were finalised by the Central Election Committee of the Congress party during a meeting on Monday .

The fresh list of three candidates was released by Mukul Wasnik, general secretary in-charge, CEC of the Congress party.

Check the fresh list here -

The party had in the morning announced a list of its six candidates for contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 from Delhi with former CM Sheila Dikshit being named from the North East Delhi parliamentary seat.

Dikshit has been pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari and AAP's Dilip Pandey while senior Congress leader Ajay Maken will contest from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat against AAP's Brijesh Goyal.



While Maken had finished a distant third from the same seat in 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dikshit had not contested because she was the Governor of Kerala at the time.

Congress had eventually lost in all seven seats.

This year, the other candidates announced by the party in Delhi are - JP Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Arvinder Singh Lovely (East Delhi), Rajesh Lilothia (North-West Delhi) and Mahabal Mishra (West Delhi).

The party has not named any candidate for the South Delhi seat as yet.

Congress party has so far declared Candidates from 422 Lok Sabha seats

Over the course of the past several weeks, Congress was involved in talks with AAP over a possible seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi.

However, AAP refused to give up seats in Delhi after Congress took a strong stand against a seat-sharing formula in Haryana. AAP would later say that giving up seats in Delhi to Congress was the same as giving up seats to BJP, a party that both AAP and Congress are looking to bring down. (Click here for full report)

All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi will vote in the sixth phase on May 12.