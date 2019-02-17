हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Congress govt will fall soon after NDA wins Lok Sabha election: MP BJP chief

The Congress' state spokesperson Nilabha Shukla, however, termed Singh's statement as one rising out of "frustration".

Congress govt will fall soon after NDA wins Lok Sabha election: MP BJP chief

Indore: A senior BJP leader on Sunday said the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh would "fall on its own" in "two to three months" after the NDA returned to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

MP BJP president Rakesh Singh also alleged that the Congress managed to unseat his party, which was ruling the state since 2003, in the 2018 Assembly polls on the back of false promises to farmers and other sections of voters.

Addressing a BJP workers convention here, Singh said, "We can see that the Congress government in MP is not stable. We will form the government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi again after the Lok Sabha polls. After this, in two to three months, the state government will fall on its own."

He added, "Voters did not give the Congress a majority and this has led to a lame government being formed here."

Clarifying his statement later, Singh said, "I meant to say the Kamal Nath government is surrounded by so many contradictions that it will fall on its own after the Lok Sabha elections. There is a big divide within the government."

The Congress' state spokesperson Nilabha Shukla, however, termed Singh's statement as one rising out of "frustration".

"Singh's statement shows the BJP is frustrated due to the electoral defeat and is finding opportunities of horse trading to topple the (state) government. But the BJP should understand that it will not be successful because our MLAs will not fall in their trap," Shukla said.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019CongressMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

Rajinikanth not to contest Lok Sabha election, says will focus on Tamil Nadu polls

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Pulwama terror attack: More than 1,000 British Indians protest against Pakistan