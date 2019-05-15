Congress has fielded Aiyar and Pitroda to take blame for poll defeat: PM Modi

DEOGHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a veiled dig at Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, saying that the grand old party has fielded "two batsmen" to defend the "naamdar" (dynast).

The prime minister remarked that Congress is aware of the fact that it will lose badly in the ongoing Lok Sabha election and this is the reason why the party has fielded Aiyar and Pitroda to take the responsibility for the defeat. "One says 'hua to hua' ( it happened, so what) on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots while the other, who has been behind curtains after abusing me during the Gujarat elections, is again attacking me," the prime minister said.

It is to be noted that Pitroda was rebuked by Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks with the latter asking Pitorda to apologise publicly for his remarks. On the other hand, Aiyar raked up his controversial "neech" remark against Modi in an article for a English daily. The senior Congress leader tried to justify his remark which he had said in December 2017, saying his comments turned out to be prophetic.

While addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar, PM Modi launched a direct attack on the Congress and said, "What the rule by one family could not do in 55 years, the BJP-led government did in 55 months. The country has seen development and there has not been a single taint on the government. When I say this from Babadham (temple town of Deoghar) I feel proud that the people have given me the responsibility to head an honest government."

Deoghar falls under Godda Lok Sabha seat and BJP has fielded two-time MP Nishikant Dubey from this seat. Dubey is pitted against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradip Yadav, who is suported by the opposition grand alliance. Voting in Godda, Dumka (ST) and Rajmahal (ST) is scheduled to take palce on Sunday in the last phase of the Lok Sabha poll.