Congress hatched 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame our religious heritage: PM Narendra Modi

KHANDWA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a blistering attack on the Congress party and accused it of ''hatching the 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame our religious heritage.''

The PM also hit out at Rahul Gandhi-led main opposition party over a host of issues including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Bhopal Gas tragedy, weakening country's defence mechanism and blatant corruption during the previous UPA regime.

Attacking the Congress party, the Prime Minister said, ''Congress hatched the 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame our religious heritage.''

While appealing to voters to back his party BJP for a strong and decisive government at the Centre, PM Modi said, ''I am campaigning with my good work, Congress and its allies contesting with falsehood and misdeeds.''

PM Modi these remarks while addressing an election rally in the Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

During his speech, the PM also hit out at the Congress party for its casual approach to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, in which thousands of Sikhs were allegedly murdered.

''Sikhs were killed in 1984, but Congress says 'so what, it happened'. Several hundreds of people died in Bhopal gas tragedy but Congress says 'hua to hua','' the PM said.

''1984 mein Sikho ke saath atyachaar hua, katleaam hua, ye kehte hain, hua to hua. Bhopal mein hazaro logo ko jahrili gas ke hawale kar diya, kayi pidhiyo ko barbad kar diya gaya,gunehgar ko bhaga diya gaya, agar aaj unko puchoge to yahi kahenge hua to hua. Log mare to mare,''

Training his guns at the Congress party, the PM said, ''Those were involved in the 1984 riots have been rewarded by the Congress party.'' The PM was apparently referring to MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is also believed to have been involved in the 1984 riots.

It may be recalled the Sam Pitroda, the head of Congress party' overseas wing, had come under attack for his controversial statement on 1984 riots and since the PM and the top BJP leadership had ben targeting the Congress party over the issue.

Congress had distanced itself from the controversy, saying it was ''Pitroda's personal opinion'' and cautioned its leaders to be extra careful while giving any statements on the sensitive issues.

Under attack from several quarters, Pitroda too apologised for his remarks on 1984 riots, saying, ''it was misrepresented and taken out of context.''

The Prime Minister also brought up the issue of national security, accusing the previous governments of weakening the intelligence agencies.

''Whenever the Pakistan-trained terrorists attacked, they (Congress) used to put innocent people behind bars in the name of an investigation,'' the PM said.

The PM had on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress, SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for raising questions on his caste, asserting that he belongs to the caste of all poor countrymen.

''They have started a new thing about my caste,'' he said, in an apparent reference to Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati's jibe that he is a ''farzi backward'' - a fake OBC leader.

''I want to tell them that Modi belongs to just one caste - whatever caste the poor belong to, I belong to that caste," he said, listing the schemes that his government has launched for them.

He said this while addressing election rallies in Sonebhadra in UP.