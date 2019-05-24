Congress-JD(S) government in fine health: Congress' Dinesh Gundurao

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundurao on Friday expressed confidence that the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka will stay its course and take everybody together going forward.

"All MLAs are with us, there shouldn`t be any problem. No persuasion is required. Everybody is with us. We are confident that senior leader Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy both will take up the responsibility of managing the government affairs well," he said after the BJP routed the ruling coalition in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S).

Live TV

"The entire cabinet has discussed many issues and the coordination between both parties is fine," Rao said.

BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

