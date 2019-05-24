close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Congress-JD(S) government in fine health: Congress' Dinesh Gundurao

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundurao on Friday expressed confidence that the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka will stay its course and take everybody together going forward.

Congress-JD(S) government in fine health: Congress&#039; Dinesh Gundurao

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Dinesh Gundurao on Friday expressed confidence that the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka will stay its course and take everybody together going forward.

"All MLAs are with us, there shouldn`t be any problem. No persuasion is required. Everybody is with us. We are confident that senior leader Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy both will take up the responsibility of managing the government affairs well," he said after the BJP routed the ruling coalition in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it just leaving one seat each to Congress and JD(S).

Live TV

"The entire cabinet has discussed many issues and the coordination between both parties is fine," Rao said.

BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.
 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

Pawan Kumar Chamling congratulates PM Narendra Modi for NDA's astounding victory in Lok Sabha polls

Must Watch

PT11M57S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 24th May 2019