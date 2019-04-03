Congress releases list of 7 candidates for Lok Sabha election, 6 in Gujarat, 1 in Odisha

Congress on Wednesday announced names of seven candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Gujarat and Odisha. First, the party released a joint list of candidates it is fielding for Lok Sabha, assembly polls. Sarat Patnaik will contest from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in Odisha. He will fight against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nitesh Ganga Deb.

For the assembly election, Dr Ashwani Pujari has been given ticket from Sambalpur, Rajib Patnaik from Bhubaneswar Central and Itish Pradhan from Bhubaneswar North.

Here's the full list.

Congress party releases list of 1 candidate in Odisha for #LokSabhaElections2019 and 9 candidates for elections to the Odisha state legislative assembly. pic.twitter.com/onxlg0nsoN — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019

Odisha which will go for a simultaneous poll along with Lok Sabha in four phases, beginning from April 11.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Ashok Adhevada has been given ticket from Surat, Parthibhai Patol from Banaskantha, Paresh Dhanani from Amreli. Take a look at the full list here.

Congress party releases list of 6 candidates in Gujarat for #LokSabhaElections2019 . pic.twitter.com/HD9pfeNpzr — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019

The last date of filing nominations for election in Gujarat is April 4. Polling will be held in Gujarat in a single phase on April 23.