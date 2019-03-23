Congress releases 7th list of candidates for Lok Sabha election, Raj Babbar will now contest from Fatehpur Sikri seat

The Congress on Friday night released the seventh list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election consisting of 35 constituencies. The list includes four seats from Chhattisgarh, three from Jammu and Kashmir, five from Maharashtra, two from Odisha, eight from Tamil Nadu, two from Tripura, and nine from Uttar Pradesh. Also, one seat each from Telangana and Puducherry has been included in the list.

Congress leader Renuka Choudhary will contest from Telangana's Khammam seat.

The Congress released the list again after making several changes. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar, who was earlier fielded from the Moradabad seat, was given the Fatehpur Sikri constituency. Babbar had earlier declined to contest from Moradabad constituency. He was replaced by Imran Pratapgarhiya from the Moradabad constituency.

Also, Naseemuddin Siddiqui replaced Indira Bhatt from the Bijnor seat. Preeta Harit will contest from the Agra-SC seat.

The seat of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir have been left to the National Conference (NC) to decide. Incidentally, earlier this week NC leader Omar Abdullah had asserted that the party has received a proposal from Congress for an alliance but added that it was possible only if the Congress agrees to its seat-sharing offer.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had told Congress that only NC candidates will contest from the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir valley. Jammu and Kashmir will go to poll in five phases.

Here is the list of candidates:

Chhattisgarh:

1. Bilaspur-- Atal Shrivastav

2. Rajnandgaon--Bholaram Sahu

3. Raipur--Pramod Dubey

4. Mahasamund--Dhanendra Sahu

Jammu and Kashmir:

1. Srinagar--(left to national conference)

2. Udhampur--Vikramaditya Singh

3. Jammu--Raman Bhalla

Maharashtra:

1. Chandrapur--Vinayak Bangade

2. Jalna--Vilas Keshavrao Autade

3. Aurangabad: Subhash Zambad

4. Bhiwandi: Suresh Kashinath Taware

5. Latur-SC-- Machhlindra Kamant

Odisha:

1. Bolangir--Samarendra Mishta

2. Koraput-ST--Saptagiri Ulka

Tamil Nadu:

1. Tiruvallur-SC-- Dr. K Jayakumar

2. Krishnagiri--Dr. A Chellakumar

3. Arani--Dr. MK Vishnu Prasad

4. Karur--Selvi Jothi Mani

5. Tiruchirappalli- SU Thirunnavukkarasar

6. Theni--EVKS Elangovan

7. Virudhunagar--Manickam Tagore

8. Kanniyakumari--H. Vasanthakumar

Telangana:

Khammam--Renuka Choudhary

Tripura:

1. Tripura West-- Subal Bhowmick

2. Tripura East-ST--Pragya Deb Burman

Uttar Pradesh:

1. Bijnor--Naseemuddin Siddiqui (in place of Indira Bhatt)

2. Moradabad--Imran Pratapgarhiya (In place of Raj Babbar)

3. Hathras-SC--Trilokiram Diwakar

4. Agra-SC-- Preeta Harit

5. Fatehpur Sikri-- Raj Babbar

6. Bareilly--Praveen Aron

7. Hardoi-SC--Virendra Kumar Verma

8. Banda--Bal Kunwar Patel

9. Kaushambi-SC--Girish Chand Pasi

Puducherry:

1. Puducherry-- V Vaithilingam

The list was released after a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress.