Hardik Patel

Lok Sabha election: Gujarat High Court dashes Hardik Patel's poll plans

Hardik Patel, who recently joined Congress, had filed a plea in the Gujarat High Court, asking for a suspension of the conviction in a case related to a riot in Visnagar in Mehsana district.

Convicted in riots case, Gujarat HC dashes Hardik Patel's election dreams
File photo

Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected a plea filed by Hardik Patel for the suspension of his conviction in a riots case. This, effectively, slammed the door on the Patidar leader's Lok Sabha election plans after he had recently joined Congress.

Hardik had filed a plea in the Gujarat High Court, asking for a suspension of the conviction in a case related to a riot in Visnagar in Mehsana district. In July of 2018, a sessions court at Visnagar had convicted him and sentenced him to two years in prison. The sentence was suspended in August of last year by the High Court and while Hardik was granted bail, the conviction was not stayed.

Hardik, who joined the Congress earlier this month, wanted to contest the Lok Sabha election from Jamnagar and for this, his plea in the High Court asked for a suspension of his conviction. It had been opposed by the Gujarat government and was eventually shot down by the High Court.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Hardik, therefore, won't be able to contest in the election.

