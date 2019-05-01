Court to hear plea against Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday for allegedly having 2 voter IDs

New Delhi: Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court will hear a plea filed against former cricketer and BJP's candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday. Gambhir has been accused by AAP's Atishi Marlena of having enrolled as a voter in two constituencies.

Marlena, also contesting Lok Sabha election from East Delhi, had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir and had accused him of having two voter IDs. She has accused him of having enrolled as a voter from Karol Bagh as well as Rajendra Nagar. The AAP leader also accuses Gambhir of having given false information in his nomination papers.

Gambhir, in his defense, has said that the allegations against him are baseless and that those who have not worked in the last several years are now finding any possible way to bring him down. "When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations. When you have a vision, you don't do such negative politics," he had said last week.

The member of India's World Cup winning squad had joined BJP on March 22 and was named as the party candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Here, he faces off against Marlena as well as former Delhi education minister Arvinder Singh Lovely.

All seven constituencies in Delhi vote in the sixth phase - on May 12.