Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. Dakshina Kannada constituency was created in 2008 as part of delimitation.

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Belthangady, Moodabidri, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South, Mangalore, Bantval, Puttur and Sullia which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nalin Kumar Kateel of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by a margin of over 1.43 lakh votes. He had defeated Janardhana Poojary of the Indian National Congress. Kateel had secured 642739 votes while Poojary got 499030 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 77.15 percent across 1766 polling stations.

Other candidates in the fray were Haneef Khan Kodaje of the Social Democratic Party of India and K. Yadava Shetty of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In the year 2009, Nalin Kumar Kateel of the BJP– won by a margin of over 40 thousand votes. He had defeated Janardhana Poojary of the Indian National Congress. Kateel had secured 499385 votes while Poojary got 458965 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Alekkadi Girish Rai of the Bahujan Samaj Party and B. Madhava of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).