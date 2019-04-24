close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Damoh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Damoh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Damoh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Jittu Khare "Badal" of Bahujan Samaj Party, Pratap Singh of Indian National Congress, Prahalad Singh Patel of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Damoh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera and Hatta.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 JITTU KHARE "BADAL" Bahujan Samaj Party
2 PRATAP SINGH Indian National Congress
3 PRAHALAD SINGH PATEL Bharatiya Janata Party
4 THAKURDAS PATEL (T.D. PATEL)) Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
5 MANU SINGH MARAVI Gondvana Gantantra Party
6 MANVENDRA SINGH BITTU BHAIYA Hindusthan Nirman Dal
7 MAN SINGH LODHI Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
8 RICHA PURSHOTTAM CHOUBEY (HARIOM) Sapaks Party
9 VIKAS NAGVANSHI Bharat Prabhat Party
10 SHARADA PARSAD PATEL Pichhara Samaj Party United
11 ANANT LAL BASOR Independent
12 KAMLESH ASATI Independent
13 DEVI YADAV Independent
14 PRAHLAD PATEL Independent
15 PRAHLAD BHAIYA Independent

Also read: Damoh Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Prahlad Singh Patel of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

