Dantewada attack: EC says election to be held as per schedule

EC has asked collectors and superintendents of police of the affected districts to take utmost precautions.

Dantewada attack: EC says election to be held as per schedule
ANI Photo

Raipur: Following Tuesday's Naxal attack in Dantewada which killed five people including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, the Election Commission has said polling for Lok Sabha election will be held as per schedule. EC has also instructed collectors and superintendents of police of the affected districts to take utmost precautions.

Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer, via video-conferencing, held a meeting with the collectors and superintendents of police of the affected districts covering phases 1 and 2 of the elections and instructed them to take the utmost precaution in the coming days.

"We are talking with police officials to increase the security. We will take all effective steps. There will be no changes in election dates. All officials have been given directions regarding precautions," Chhattisgarh Election Commissioner Subrat Sahu told reporters here. 

Earlier in the day, Naxals attacked the convoy using a powerful IED and killed all five including Mandavi, his driver and three Personal Security Officers (PSO).

Chhattisgarh will have Lok Sabha polls in the first three phases - April 11, April 18 and April 23 - for its 11 Parliamentary constituencies.

