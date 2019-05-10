close

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga files police complaint against Sam Pitroda for remarks on 1984 riots

Bagga had accused Pitroda of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community through his remark on 1984 riots.

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga on Friday lodged a police complaint seeking registration of a case against Congress leader Sam Pitroda for allegedly hurting sentiments of Sikh community with his remarks on 1984 riots.

Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, had on Thursday reportedly said "hua to hua" (so what, it happened) about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Bagga said he has also filed a complaint against the Congress leaders with National Commission for Minorities seeking action for his comment.

"I have filed a complaint at Parliament Street police station and also lodged protest over Pitroda's comment at the National Commission for Minorities, seeking action against him for hurting sentiments of Sikhs who were victims in 1984 riots," he said.

 

As his remark on anti-Sikh riots kicked up a storm, Pitroda on Friday accused the BJP of "distorting the truth" and said things of the past are not relevant in this election.

"I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer," he said.

Bagga in his complaint alleged Pitroda's statement was made "solely" for the purpose of "insulting and outraging religious feelings" of Sikh community, "promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will" between different religious groups, and "provoke" breach of peace.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Tajinder Singh BaggaSam Pitroda1984 anti-Sikh riots
