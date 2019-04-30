Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Dewas constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008. This constituency covers eight assembly segments– Ashta, Agar, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch, Dewas and Hatpipliya. Of these Ashta, Agar and Sonkatch are reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Manohar Untwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 2.60 lakh votes. He had defeated Sajjan Singh Verma of the Indian National Congress (INC). Untwal had secured 665646 votes while Verma got 405333 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 70.75 percent across 1917 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Gokul Prasad Dongare of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Kamal Singh Chouhan of the Prajatantrik Samadhan Party.

The Dewas Lok Sabha seat, however, is lying vacant since 2018 after Untwal resigned following his victory in Agar Assembly Election.

In the year 2009 Sajjan Singh Verma of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting over 15 thousand votes against Thavarchand Gehlot of the BJP. While Verma got 376421 seats, Gehlot secured 360964 seats.

Other members in the fray were Bhagirath Parihar of the BSP and Mohan Sih Malviya who was an Independent.