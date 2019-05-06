Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Prahlad Singh Tipanya of Indian National Congress, Badrilal "Akela" of Bahujan Samaj Party and Mahendra Singh Solanky of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Dewas Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dewas Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 PRAHLAD SINGH TIPANYA Indian National Congress 2 BADRILAL "AKELA" Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MAHENDRA SINGH SOLANKY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 PRAVIN SHANTARAM GANGURDE Bharat Prabhat Party 5 NITIN VERMA Independent 6 MAHENDRA SING Independent

This constituency covers eight assembly segments– Ashta, Agar, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch, Dewas and Hatpipliya.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Manohar Untwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 2.60 lakh votes. He had defeated Sajjan Singh Verma of the Indian National Congress (INC). Untwal had secured 665646 votes while Verma got 405333 votes.