Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. This constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

The Betul Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Dhaurahra, Hargaon, Kasta, Maholi and Mohammdi. This constituency, spread over Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

This seat witnessed its first Lok Sabha elections in the independent state of Madhya Pradesh in the year 1951, which was won by Congress.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Rekha Verma of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Verma received 3,60,357 votes and defeated Daud Amhad of Samajwadi Party by 2,34,682 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Rekha Verma is once again contesting from the seat. She will be contesting against Congress candidate Jitin Prasada and Bahujan Samaj Party' Arshad Siddqui.

