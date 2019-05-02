Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress, Nilanjan Roy of Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr. Fuad Halim of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Md. Goribulla Molla of Bahujan Samaj Party, Soumya Aich Roy of Indian National Congress and Santosh Kumar of Shivsena are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ABHISHEK BANERJEE All India Trinamool Congress 2 NILANJAN ROY Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr. FUAD HALIM Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 MD. GORIBULLA MOLLA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 SOUMYA AICH ROY Indian National Congress 6 AJAY GHOSH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 SANTOSH KUMAR Shivsena 8 SWARNALATA SARKAR Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 9 PRABIR SARKAR Independent 10 SUBRATA BOSE Independent

They are Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachhia, Bishnupur (SC), Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiaburuz.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Abhishek Banerjee of AITC was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee got 508481 votes and decimated CPM candidate Dr Abul Hasnat who bagged 437183 votes.