हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Dinakaran's AMMK gets 'gift pack' as symbol

The Dinakaran-led party, which will contest elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was formed after he and V.K. Sasikala were ousted from the AIADMK.   

Dinakaran&#039;s AMMK gets &#039;gift pack&#039; as symbol
File photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission has allotted `gift pack` as the common symbol for candidates of T.T.V. Dhinakaran`s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to recognise AMMK`s claim over the `pressure cooker` symbol, with which Dinakaran won the R.K. Nagar Assembly by-election last year. 

The Dinakaran-led party, which will contest elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was formed after he and V.K. Sasikala were ousted from the AIADMK. 

The Election Commission has recognised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami`s group as the real AIADMK and allowed it to retain the `two leaves` symbol.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Bihar Lok Sabha constituencyDhinakaran
Next
Story

Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT2M41S

PM Modi attacks opposition over airstrike