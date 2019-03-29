Dinakaran's AMMK gets 'gift pack' as symbol

New Delhi: The Election Commission has allotted `gift pack` as the common symbol for candidates of T.T.V. Dhinakaran`s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to recognise AMMK`s claim over the `pressure cooker` symbol, with which Dinakaran won the R.K. Nagar Assembly by-election last year.

The Dinakaran-led party, which will contest elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, was formed after he and V.K. Sasikala were ousted from the AIADMK.

The Election Commission has recognised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami`s group as the real AIADMK and allowed it to retain the `two leaves` symbol.