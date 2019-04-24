Domariyaganj is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Domariyaganj parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Domariyaganj, Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu, Bansi and Itwa.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Jagdambika Pal had won the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 103588 votes. Jagdambika Pal had bagged 298845 votes as against Bahujan Samaj Party's Mohammed Muqueem who stood at the second spot with 195257 votes. Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey came third with 174778 votes.

In the 2009 election too, Jagdambika Pal had won the seat by securing 229872 votes but on a Congress ticket. The fight for the second spot was a close one between Bharatiya Janata Party's Jai Pratap Singh and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mohammed Muqueem. While Jai Pratap Singh bagged 153306 votes, Mohammed Muqueem won 151787 votes.

In Domariyaganj, 60.49 per cent or 935029 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 17 contestants who were in the fray, 14 had lost their deposits.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again fielded Jagdambika Pal to defend the seat for the third time in a row. As part of the SP, BSP alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party has named Aftab Alam from the seat, while Congress has named Chaudhary Ravindra Pratap. Others in the fray are Meshav from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Brijesh Kumar from Janhit Kisan Party and Mohammad Shafiqe from Bahujan Maha Party.