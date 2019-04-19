close

Lok Sabha election 2019

EC announces schedule for by-polls in UP, West Bengal

Here's the schedule for holding by-polls in UP and West Bengal.

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for bye-elections in two states of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In its notification, the EC announced the schedule to fill casual vacancies from 89 - Agra and 23 -Darjeeling Assembly Constituencies in the State Legislative Assemblies of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal respectively.

 

''There are two clear vacancies from 89 (Agra) and 23 (Darjeeling) Assembly Constituencies in the State Legislative Assemblies of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, respectively, which needs to be filled up. 

After taking into consideration various factors like festivals, electoral rolls, etc, the Commission has decided to hold the bye-election to fill this vacancy as per the programme mentioned as under: -

Here's the schedule:
 
1. Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
- 22.04.2019 (Monday)

2. Last date of making Nominations
- 29.04.2019 (Monday)

3. Date of Scrutiny of Nominations
-30.04.2019 (Tuesday)

4. Last date for withdrawal of Candidatures
-02.05.2019 (Thursday)

5. Date of Poll
-19.05.2019 (Sunday)

6. Counting of Votes
-23.05.2019 (Thursday)

7. Date before which election shall  be completed
-27.05.2019 (Monday)

