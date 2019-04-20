close

Election Commission

EC cracks the whip, bans streaming of ‘Modi-Journey of a Common Man’ web series

The Delhi CEO had written to the EC saying that the web series is being streamed by Eros Now without permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday directed Eros Now to stop the online streaming of its web series 'Modi-Journey of a common man'. The five-episode web series is available on Eros Now's aap and in its order the EC has also asked the platform to remove all connected content of the series till further orders.

"It was brought to our notice that a web series 'Modi-Journey of a Common Man', having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming & remove all connected content of the series till further orders," the poll panel said in its order.

On Monday, the Delhi CEO had written to the EC saying that the web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which went online in April is being streamed by Eros Now without permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The Delhi CEO highlighted the matter few days after the EC had passed an order banning the screening of a biopic on the prime minister till the ongoing Lok Sabha poll gets over. The EC had then said in its order that any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

A letter was also written by district election officer (East) K Mahesh to the Delhi CEO asking whether the MCMC had approved the web series. "The MCMC of the East Delhi constituency had received a complaint on April 11 through a grievance redressal portal," the official said.

Sources said that since the online streaming of this web series was not a Delhi specific matter, the CEO office has urged the EC to look into this matter.

Directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG: Oh My God fame, the web series features actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur, who has played the role of PM Modi at different stages of his life.

