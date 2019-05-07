close

Narendra Modi

EC gives clean chit to PM Narendra Modi over remark on Rajiv Gandhi: Report

Congress had asked EC to take action after PM Narendra Modi had referred to Rajiv Gandhi as 'Brashtachari (Corrupt) No. 1.'

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday reportedly dismissed complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks calling former PM Rajiv Gandhi as 'corrupt No. 1.'

News agency ANI, quoting sources within EC, reported that prima facie there was no violation of the Model Code of Conduct by PM Modi. "The speech mentioned in this complaint has been examined with a view to identifying instances of violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in the Election Commission of India instructions. The case is, therefore, disposed of," ECI sources were quoted as saying.

PM Modi had made the remark at an election rally and had referred to Rajiv Gandhi as  'Brashtachari (Corrupt) No. 1.' Congress had taken a strong objection to this and had accused the PM Modi of having insulted a former PM who died for the country. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, in particular, took on PM Modi for the remark made against their father.

Congress leaders too were livid and had a delegation had met with EC officials, asking them to take action against PM Modi for what they felt was a violation of Model Code of Conduct. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, had rallied behind PM Modi and several of its leaders had said that insulting the current PM and calling him a thief would also be a violation of poll code. PM Modi himself stood by his remark and would go on to dare Rahul to fight the final two phases of Lok Sabha election 2019 in the name of Rajiv Gandhi.

