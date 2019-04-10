close

Lok sabha election poll hours

EC notifies poll hours for first phase of Lok Sabha poll on Thursday

Election Commission of India on Tuesday notified the schedule of voting hours for the first phase of Lok Sabha election on Thursday (April 11).

Election Commission of India on Tuesday notified the schedule of voting hours for the first phase of Lok Sabha election on Thursday (April 11).

In the first phase, polling will be held in 91 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories. The voting time in most of the Parliamentary Constituencies going to polls in the first phase is between 7am-6pm. But in left wing extremism affected areas and North East states the timings vary from 7am-5pm/ 7am-4pm/ 7am-3pm. 

Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Andaman &Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep will see voting between 7am-6pm. In Andhra Pradesh, voting will take place between 7am-6pm except for Araku Lok Sabha seat, where votes will be cast in Kurupam, Parvathipuram, Sailur, Rampachodovaram constituencies, between 7am-5pm. In Araku seat, Araku Valley and Paderu, will see voting between 7am-4pm.

Uttarakhand will go to polls during 7am-5pm in the first phase of polls. Voting in Odisha, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra going to polls in phase-1 of general election have varied timings from 7am-6pm/ 7am-5pm/7am-4pm/ 7am-3pm.  

Among the NE states, voting will take place between 7am-5pm in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura West. While, Outer Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls between 7am-4pm.

 

